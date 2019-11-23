Barnes: We Knew Goals Would Flow

Ashley Barnes was confident the chances would come as his prolific partnership with Chris Wood struck again.

Both frontmen bagged their sixth goals of the season as the Clarets beat Watford 3-0 to secure their first away win of the campaign.

The pair have now shared 29 Premier League goals this year, with defender James Tarkowski grabbing his first goal since December as Sean Dyche’s men turned on the power in the second half at Vicarage Road.

“It’s been long-awaited and I’m just glad we got the three points,” said Barnes who struck from the penalty spot to all but wrap up a first away win in 10 attempts in a run stretching back to April.

“It was quite sloppy in the first half and they were on top.

“The second half was a lot better. We knew as long as we stayed in the game and the longer it went on we would have chances.

“We’ve started off where we left off last year. There’s good little competition going with all the strikers, which is good.”

Wood struck his sixth goal in as many games to break the deadlock early in the second half before Barnes and Tarkowski struck in the final 10 minutes.

And with a solid back line and goalkeeper Nick Pope wracking up a fifth clean sheet of the campaign, the Clarets made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season to claim a guaranteed top-seven place by the end of the weekend and leave Watford bottom of the table.

“That’s massive. That’s hard to do in the Premier League,” added Barnes.

“We knew it was going to be tough. We know this is a squad that shouldn’t be where they are now.

“We had to come here and do a job and we did it.”