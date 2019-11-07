Barnes Signs New Deal

Record holder Ashley Barnes has a signed a new contract to extend his stay at Turf Moor.

The Clarets’ striker has penned a deal running until June, 2022 with the option of an additional 12 months.

The new contract replaces Barnes’ existing agreement, which had just over 18 months to run.

And the 30-year-old – who joined Burnley from Brighton in January 2014 – doesn’t want that to be the end of the road as he looks to complete his career at Turf Moor.

“I’d like to see out my playing days here,” said Barnes – the Clarets’ leading scorer in the Premier League era with 36.

“At this moment in time I don’t see anything else for me and I just want to continue playing at the highest level possible, and hopefully that is with Burnley.

“I just want to carry on playing and I want another contract after this. When you're in your 30’s people say you're almost done, but for me I want to play as long as possible.

“I've still got a lot to learn and a lot to achieve and I want to stay in the Premier League until I retire.”

Barnes has made 146 Premier League appearances for the Clarets – one more than Ben Mee and another club record – and 189 in total since his arrival from the south coast.

The Bath-born forward, who started his career in non-league football with Paulton Rovers, has shared in two promotion successes with Sean Dyche’s squad before helping them string together four successive seasons on top-flight football.

Last season was his most prolific yet in the Premier League with 12 goals and Barnes, whose professional career began at Plymouth Argyle, has scored four times so far this season ahead of Saturday’s visit of West Ham United.