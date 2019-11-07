Skip to site footer
Club News

Barnes Signs New Deal

Long-serving striker signs up for Turf More

7 November 2019

BARNES | 2022

Ashley Barnes signs until 2022!

Record holder Ashley Barnes has a signed a new contract to extend his stay at Turf Moor.

The Clarets’ striker has penned a deal running until June, 2022 with the option of an additional 12 months.

The new contract replaces Barnes’ existing agreement, which had just over 18 months to run.

And the 30-year-old – who joined Burnley from Brighton in January 2014 – doesn’t want that to be the end of the road as he looks to complete his career at Turf Moor.

“I’d like to see out my playing days here,” said Barnes – the Clarets’ leading scorer in the Premier League era with 36.

“At this moment in time I don’t see anything else for me and I just want to continue playing at the highest level possible, and hopefully that is with Burnley.

“I just want to carry on playing and I want another contract after this. When you're in your 30’s people say you're almost done, but for me I want to play as long as possible.

“I've still got a lot to learn and a lot to achieve and I want to stay in the Premier League until I retire.”

Barnes has made 146 Premier League appearances for the Clarets – one more than Ben Mee and another club record – and 189 in total since his arrival from the south coast.

The Bath-born forward, who started his career in non-league football with Paulton Rovers, has shared in two promotion successes with Sean Dyche’s squad before helping them string together four successive seasons on top-flight football.

Last season was his most prolific yet in the Premier League with 12 goals and Barnes, whose professional career began at Plymouth Argyle, has scored four times so far this season ahead of Saturday’s visit of West Ham United.


Club News

Remembrance Day | Burnley v West Ham

8 Hours ago

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Burnley v West Ham United

9 Hours ago

The Clarets again face West Ham at Turf Moor looking for a win to restore their momentum.

Club News

Double Top As Wood Signs New Deal

9 Hours ago

The Clarets’ strike partnership has doubled up again with Chris Wood the latest to sign a new long-term deal at Turf Moor.

Club News

Dyche 'Irons' Out Team Selection Message

13 Hours ago

Sean Dyche insists there will be no knee-jerk reaction to his team selection as the Clarets look to steady the ship against West Ham.

