Barnes Wants More From Deadly Duo

Ashley Barnes hopes there are plenty more goals to come from his partnership with Chris Wood with the pair set to stay together at Turf Moor for the long term.

Both signed new contracts this week and celebrated with a goal apiece in a superb 3-0 win over West Ham United which lifted the Clarets back into the top half of the Premier League.

Barnes pounced first before Wood made it 2-0 before the break as Sean Dyche’s side ended a three-game losing run in emphatic style.

The strike partners both now have five goals for the season with Barnes eyeing the 22 they totalled between them in the Premier League last term.

“Credit to him as well. He’s in the right place at the right time and that’s what we thrive of. It was a great ball from Dwight and an all-round great team performance,” said Barnes.

“I think it’s better than where we were this time last season and long may it continue.

“We’ve got a long season to go and hopefully we can get past what we had last year.”

Wood was back in the Clarets’ starting line-up after a two-match injury absence as he made it six goals in five appearances against the Hammers, who are now seven games without a league win.

The New Zealand international also has five in five for Burnley, while Barnes was relieved to end an eight-game wait for a goal as the Clarets bounced back superbly from a 3-0 loss at Sheffield United to secure a fourth home win of the season completed by goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez’s own-goal.

“It’s always nice to put the ball in the back of the net. Unfortunately, I’ve had a few chances lately that I should have scored that play on your mind,” added Barnes.

“But as a striker you keep knocking on the door and I would be more annoyed if I wasn’t getting those chances.

“I just need to keep working hard and long may it continue that I can keep producing goals out there.

“Last week was unacceptable and we knew we needed to put it right. We got back to what we are, defending well and pressing from the front and it happened for us.

“It was massive. With an international break coming up we knew we needed to get some points on the board and we’ve done that and nipped it in the bud by getting the win we needed.

“We came out and it felt we had a different feeling. We were right at it from the start, got our goals, defended magnificently and our game management was spot-on. That’s what we set out to do.”