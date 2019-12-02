Westwood A Doubt On Landmark Night For Quartet

Ashley Westwood is an injury concern as the Clarets look to welcome champions Manchester City to Turf Moor on Tuesday.

The Clarets midfielder missed the weekend defeat to Crystal Palace through suspension.

However, Westwood’s 200th Premier League appearance – on an evening when four of the Clarets squad are set to mark top-flight milestones - is now in doubt following a groin problem.

Boss Sean Dyche revealed: “Westy comes back into the fold, but he has a slight niggly groin, so we will have to be careful with that.”

Along with Westwood - who has made 75 appearances for Burnley after playing 124 top-flight games at former club Aston Villa – team-mates Ashley Barnes, James Tarkowski and Nick Pope are all on the verge of reaching personal milestones appearances on Tuesday.

Barnes is set to make his 150th Premier League appearance for the club.

The striker, who joined the club in January 2014 and is the Clarets’ all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League with 38 goals, made his top-flight debut at home to Chelsea in the curtain-raiser to the 2014/15 season.

James Tarkowski goes into the game looking to make his 100th Premier League appearance, again all with Burnley.

The former Brentford defender, who joined the club in January 2016, made his top-flight debut in the 0-3 defeat to Chelsea in August of that year.

And finally, goalkeeper Nick Pope is set to make his 50th Premier League appearance for the Clarets.

The England international had made four appearances, all in cup competitions, before his league debut came as a substitute for the injured Tom Heaton against Crystal Palace in September 2017.

Elsewhere, Charlie Taylor is another doubt for the City clash after suffering a hamstring problem at the weekend.

The former Leeds United defender was making only his third start of the season, when he limped off in the 36th minute of the Crystal Palace game at Turf Moor.

“My first reaction with the physios is that Charlie’s isn’t a serious injury,” said Dyche.

“We got him off as quickly as we could and hopefully that’s prevented too much damage, but Tuesday night comes around quickly, so we’ll have to make a decision on that one.

“Erik Pieters got a knock too, but we’re pretty sure that was just a knock and I don’t think we have too many other problems, albeit Johann (Berg Gudmundsson) isn’t ready yet.

“He’s on the grass and making progress, but he’s still not yet in full training with the squad.

“He is going well and he’s had a couple of weeks on the grass with the physios, building up his strength, so he’s getting closer.”