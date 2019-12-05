Skip to site footer
Club News

Watch The Manager's Press Conference - Live

6 Hours ago

Watch today's press conference ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur game LIVE on Clarets Player.

Premium subscribers to Clarets Player can watch the manager’s weekly pre-match press conference live, via the club website or the official Burnley FC app.

Sean Dyche is due to face the media at 1.30pm.

