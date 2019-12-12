Burnley Football Club's Academy are currently recruiting for a Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Job Vacancy: Academy Strength and Conditioning Coach Remuneration + benefits: £10 per hour Kit Provided Contract type: Part Time 6-12 hours per week Flexible. Prepared to work evenings and some weekends. Location: Barnfield Training Centre, Stockbridge Drive, Padiham, Burnley. BB12 8UA. Closing Date: Friday 20th December 2019 Interview Date: w/c 6th January 2020

Burnley Football Club Academy

Burnley Football Club is an established Premier League Club that prides itself on playing a key role in the local community and investing in local people. Burnley Academy is aspiring in the forthcoming season to reach Category 1 elite status under EPPP Youth Development rules. The state-of-the-art training facility and academy programme provides an outstanding environment to develop both players and people.

The Academy are seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated individual to support the Academy Head of Sports Science in delivering the Academy Sports Science and Strength and Conditioning Programme. This role will primarly be tasked with the delivery of gym based strength and conditioning sessions to players between the ages of 12 and 16 within the Academy.

This role will involve working closely with the Academy Head of Sports Science, Academy Lead Sports Scientist and Academy Strength and Conditioning Coach and together with other key people across the various departments within the Academy.

The Academy Strength and Conditioning Coach will be expected to:

Plan and deliver gym based strength and conditioning and injury prevention sessions.

Undertake on field physical preparation and conditioning sessions in conjunction with the coaching staff.

Daily monitoring of player training load, readiness to train and hydration status.

Quantify training data and feedback to the coaching staff.

Undertake regular fitness testing and physical monitoring sessions for all academy age groups.

Ensure record keeping is up to date and all sessions are logged within the PMA (Performance Management Application).

An ideal candidate will have the following essentials:

Previous experience of working with young people in a physical development environment

BSc (Hons) Degree in Sport and Exercise Science or equivalent

Safe Guarding Certificate

DBS Check

An ideal candidate will have the following desirables:

Possess or working towards a Masters Degree in Sport and Exercise Science or equivalent.

Possess or working towards UKSCA and or BASES Accreditation.

Applicants will need to have a flexible approach to work and be able to work evenings, weekends and match days as required. You will require a full, valid UK driving licence and access to a suitable vehicle.

Please apply by downloading and completing the job application form which can be found HERE (APPLICATION FORM). Burnley Football Club no longer accept CV’s.

Burnley Football Club is committed to safeguarding children and young people and is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced Criminal Record Check (DBS).

*Please note only candidates selected for interview will be notified.