U12s Head To Belgium For Truce Cup Finals

Burnley's U12s will be taking part in the Premier League Truce Christmas finals this weekend, in Belgium, after the youngsters qualified for the annual tournament last month, finishing top of their group for the second successive season.

The youngsters, who set off to Belgium this afternoon, topped their qualification group last month, with wins against Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers and Everton, followed by a draw against Aston Villa and a defeat to Wolves.

Burnley will be one six English clubs competing in Ypres, alongside Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Watford.

The tournament kicks off on Saturday, with the Clarets coming up against fellow group B opponents Stoke City, followed by a game against Watford.

The Clarets' final game of the morning will see them take on Paris Saint Germain, before taking on FC Cologne and RSC Anderlecht in the afternoon round of fixtures.

Results will then determine the knock-out rounds, with play-off places and finals to be played on Sunday 8th.

Foundation Phase coach Richard Ashcroft, following qualification, said:"The group have done very well, we are proud of them.

"It is testament to the quality of the programme, the people who work in or have worked in the foundation phase over the last few seasons.

"This is the second year that the U12 team have reached the finals in Belgium. It is an unbelievable experience not just on the pitch but off it.

"I personally can’t wait for the group to have the education from both the football and historical perspectives."

Group A

Crystal Palace

Manchester City

Hertha Berlin

Marseille

Club Brugge

Middlesbrough

Group B

Burnley

Paris Saint Germain

FC Cologne

Stoke City

Watford

RSC Anderlecht