Prices have been set for the Clarets’ Emirates FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough United at Turf Moor.

Admission prices for the fixture on Saturday, 4 January (kick-off 12.31pm) are:

Season ticket holders of both clubs

Adults: £10

Concessions (over-65 and under-18): £5

Non-season tickets holders

Adults: £15

Concessions (over-65 and under-18): £7.50

Further sales details to follow.