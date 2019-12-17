Skip to site footer
Tickets: Chelsea v Burnley

4 Hours ago

Chelsea v Burnley
Saturday, 11th January
Stamford Bridge
Kick off: 3pm

Agreed allocation: 1,543

Tickets

Age bands

Age

Price

Adults

20+ years

£30

Junior

19 years and under

£23.50

Senior

65+ years

£23.50

Loyalty points schedule

Season ticket holders with 6000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Saturday, 21st December at 12:30pm
Ticket office – Monday, 23rd December at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 4000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Monday, 23rd December at 5pm
Ticket office – Tuesday, 24th December at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 2000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Tuesday, 24th December at 1pm
Ticket office –Friday, 27th December at 9:15am  

Season ticket holders (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Friday, 27th December at 5pm  
Ticket office – Saturday, 28th December 9:15am

All supporters with purchase history (maximum 4 per clarets number)
Online and ticket office – Friday 30th December at 9:15am

Please note: you will need to use a clarets number with purchase history in order to buy tickets for this game. This game will NOT be made available to the general public.

Ticket sales

The methods of sale are online, in person or by postal application.

The final day for online sales is Wednesday, 8th January at 12pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.

The final sales date is Friday, 10th January at 12pm.

Important information regarding online sales for this fixture:

The tickets are to be collected from the ticket office at Burnley Football Club if you select 'collect' as the fulfilment option for this fixture.


