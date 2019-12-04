TICKETS: Bournemouth v Burnley

Tickets for the away game at the Vitality Stadium will go on sale on Saturday 7th December on a priority selling period.
Bournemouth v Burnley
Saturday 21st December
Kick off – 15:00
Tickets
|Age bands
|Age
|Price
|Adults
|21+ years
|£30
|Under 21
|20 years and under
|£17
|Over 65
|65+ years
|£17
|Full time student
|ID Required
|£17
Loyalty points schedule
Season ticket holders with 6000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Saturday 7th December at 12:30pm
Ticket office – Monday 9th December at 9:15am
Season ticket holders with 4000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Monday 9th December at 5pm
Ticket office – Tuesday 10th December at 9:15am
Season ticket holders with 2000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Tuesday 10th December at 5pm
Ticket office – Wednesday 11th December at 9:15am
Season ticket holders (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Wednesday 11th December at 5pm
Ticket office – Thursday 12th December 9:15am
General sale (maximum 4 per clarets number)
You will need to use a clarets number with purchase history in order to buy tickets for this game.
Online and ticket office – Friday 13th December at 9:15am
Ticket sales
The methods of sale are online, in person or by postal application.
The final day for online sales is Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 12pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.
The final sales date is Friday 20th December at 12pm.
Important information regarding online sales for this fixture:
The tickets are to be collected from the Ticket Office at Burnley Football Club if you select 'collect' as the fulfilment option for this fixture.