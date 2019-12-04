TICKETS: Bournemouth v Burnley

Tickets for the away game at the Vitality Stadium will go on sale on Saturday 7th December on a priority selling period.

Bournemouth v Burnley

Saturday 21st December

Kick off – 15:00

Tickets

Age bands Age Price Adults 21+ years £30 Under 21 20 years and under £17 Over 65 65+ years £17 Full time student ID Required £17

Loyalty points schedule



Season ticket holders with 6000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Saturday 7th December at 12:30pm

Ticket office – Monday 9th December at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 4000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Monday 9th December at 5pm

Ticket office – Tuesday 10th December at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 2000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Tuesday 10th December at 5pm

Ticket office – Wednesday 11th December at 9:15am

Season ticket holders (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Wednesday 11th December at 5pm

Ticket office – Thursday 12th December 9:15am

General sale (maximum 4 per clarets number)

You will need to use a clarets number with purchase history in order to buy tickets for this game.

Online and ticket office – Friday 13th December at 9:15am

Ticket sales

The methods of sale are online, in person or by postal application.

The final day for online sales is Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 12pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.

The final sales date is Friday 20th December at 12pm.

Important information regarding online sales for this fixture:

The tickets are to be collected from the Ticket Office at Burnley Football Club if you select 'collect' as the fulfilment option for this fixture.