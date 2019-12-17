Skip to site footer
Club News

Thompson Joins Youth Ranks

Forward Max Thompson joins the Clarets from Everton

3 Hours ago

Teenage forward Max Thompson has joined the Clarets after leaving former club Everton.

The 17-year-old has signed as a second-year scholar following a successful trial spell and has agreed an 18-month contract at Turf Moor.

The former Manchester United youngster, who spent last season with the Toffees, will primarily link up with Tony Philliskirk’s U18 side.

Thompson featured for the U23s in a friendly at the training ground last month, where he bagged two impressive goals, before lining-up for Philliskirk’s side as a trialist in the youth team's1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

The Macclesfield-born youngster, who can operate up-front and out wide, was a part of Manchester United’s U16 training camp in Hong Kong in 2017, alongside current Clarets second year scholar Harry Allen and Red Devils striker Mason Greenwood, who scored his first Premier League goal last month against Sheffield United.

Thompson is eligible to go straight in to Philliskirk's squad for Tuesday night's FA Youth Cup tie at Curzon Ashton.


