Thompson: I'm Excited To Get Going

Latest recruit Max Thompson admitted it was a ‘brilliant feeling’ to be thrown straight into the action on Tuesday evening, after coming on and grabbing an assist in his first appearance since signing for the club.

The young striker, who joined the Clarets from Everton, signed an 18-month contract on Monday at Turf Moor and was called upon immediately, after being named among the substitutes for Tony Philliskirk’s side’s 5-0 win over Curzon Ashton in the FA Youth Cup.

Thompson replaced Lewis Richardson with 20 minutes to play, as the Clarets led 3-0, and didn’t wait long to get in amongst the action, after a great pass found Mitch George to fire home a fourth of the evening.

And the 17-year old believes he has found himself among a talented group of players and can’t wait to get going and doing what he loves best, scoring goals.

The former Manchester United youngster said: “It was a brilliant feeling, to get straight into the action and come on and set a goal up on my first appearance since signing, it was just great.

“It would have been nice to score, but to get an assist in the FA Youth Cup, I’ll take that.

“When I came on, I just loved it, with the fans and being at a stadium, it was an amazing experience.

“I have obviously been around the group for about 4/5 weeks now, so I know what the group are capable of doing.

“And that performance from everyone all over the pitch just showed what they can do.

“I know that they are all good players and they are a great bunch of lads, so now that the signing is complete and over the line, I’m excited to get going.

“I have loved every minute since I joined on trial, it’s a great club, with great staff, players, facilities and I am looking forward to getting fully fit, scoring goals and doing what I love best.”