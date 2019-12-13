Tarky Looks For Turf Tonic

James Tarkowski is aiming to get over a ‘difficult week’ by helping the Clarets back into the winners’ enclosure.

Burnley head back to Turf Moor on Saturday to face a re-vitalised Newcastle United side which has taken seven points from their last three games.

The Clarets lost all their three fixtures during the same period, conceding 11 goals in the process.

Successive games against defending Premier League champions Manchester City and a re-juvenated Tottenham team slightly skewed the picture.

But Tarkowksi is keen to make amends against the Tynesiders and reprise the form Sean Dyche’s men showed in securing back-to-back wins either side of the last international break.

“We had two very good games where we had a 6-0 aggregate and then on the back of it to lose three on the bounce – and the way we lost them – has been difficult and very contrasting,” admitted the Clarets’ defender, who was voted by the supporters as the Clarets LoveBet Player of the Month for November.

“But two of the games were very difficult. I’m not saying we don’t expect to do well in those games but to come up against teams like City and Spurs, especially away from home, is difficult.

“Obviously we didn’t want the games to go the way they did, and hopefully we can turn that around this weekend.

“Not to pick up any points in a week is always tough but we will be looking to turn it around this weekend and put three points on the board.”

The Clarets – now two places and four points behind 11th-placed Newcastle – will be looking for a fifth home win of the season.

Last time out at Turf Moor, Tarkowski made his100th Premier League appearance.

James Tarkowski made his Clarets' debut against Rotherham United in 2016

And the England international – an ever-present this season – is pleased to have joined a growing list of Clarets to have reached three figures in a Burnley shirt.

“I only recently realised how close I was to getting it,” said the former Oldham and Brentford centre-back, 27, who has followed Jack Cork and Jeff Hendrick in reaching the milestone this season.

“To get one game in the Premier League was something I was really proud of, so to get 100 quite quickly after getting my first one is nice and hopefully there are many more to come.

“When I came here the goal was to get in the Premier League. Now nearly four years on I’ve played 100 games for the club.

“It’s always how I hoped it go, but the expectation is often a bit different. For it to go as well as it has done has been terrific and something I’ve really enjoyed.

“I want to play as many as I can. I haven’t set a target. I’m pleased with 100 and I’m hoping to get a few more under my belt.”