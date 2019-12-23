Tarky: Bring On Boxing Day

James Tarkowski is relishing a return date with Everton as the Clarets look to maintain the festive feel-good and keep climbing the Premier League table.

Sean Dyche’s men face the Toffees and new boss Carlo Ancelotti on Boxing Day for the second season on the trot with a trip to Goodison Park next up on Thursday.

And the mood in the Clarets’ camp could barely be better as they look to make amends for last season’s 5-1 home defeat to the Merseysiders which sent Burnley into the bottom three.

This time around, the Clarets are 10th in the table and hunting a third win in a row after grinding out a resolute 1-0 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday.

“We can’t just think we have done our job now,” stressed Tarkowski after shutting out the Cherries to help chalk up a second successive clean sheet.

“There are still plenty of points to pick up and being in the position we are in the league it’s a good chance to keep picking up points and keep working up that table.

“I’ve always loved playing on Boxing Day – maybe not last year but every other year I usually do.

“Hopefully it will be a good day for us. We are in a good vein of form at the moment, defending well and taking our chances when we get them.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

The Clarets prevented the opposition registering an effort on target for the second game in a row as they frustrated former Burnley boss Eddie Howe at the Vitality Stadium and have now won two of their last three away games.

And after bouncing back from a three-game losing run which saw Burnley ship 11 goals, Tarkowksi was proud of a fighting rearguard display on the rain-lashed south coast which laid the platform for Jay Rodriguez’s late winner.

“It wasn’t the best spectacle I’ve seen or been part of but it’s satisfying to win that way, so late, and after a battling second-half performance,” the defender added.

“And fair play to Jay. He’s taking his opportunities where he can at the moment and to get a goal like that is massive for him and for us.

“It was satisfying and a great day for us. It’s three more points on the board and we’ve got to keep building on that.”