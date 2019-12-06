Tarkowski Aims To Break New Ground

James Tarkowski is looking to silence one of the big guns when the Clarets break new ground at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Clarets make their first trip to Spurs’ new home on Saturday on the back of a mid-week defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Sean Dyche’s men have found it tough going against the league’s traditional ‘big six’ in recent times.

But after beating Spurs at Turf Moor at the end of February to undermine Tottenham’s title chances, Tarkowski is aiming to again make life difficult for the Londoners who have since replaced Mauricio Pochettino with Jose Mourinho as manager and sit eighth in the table.

“We want to be competitive in all the games we play in,” said the Clarets’ defender.

“Mostly against the top sides it is difficult, but there’s no reason why we can’t take points off them.

“This season so far we have struggled with that but over the course of the season we’ll be hoping to get more from them. Last year we managed to get a win against Tottenham which was nice.

“Now Mourinho has gone in I expect them to be right at it. It’s going to be a tough day, but we have taken a few points away from them recently and hopefully we can do that again.

“These games are difficult, and you have to stay in them early on. We are going to create chances at some point and hopefully we can take one or two.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge. We thrive on these challenges and look forward to them, rather than shy away from them.”

The Clarets also went to Tottenham just before Christmas last season and were moments away from a second successive draw at Spurs’ temporary Wembley home before substitute Christian Eriksen hit a last-minute winner.

James Tarkowski scored the winning goal against Brighton this time last year

This time Dyche’s side – who have slipped to 12th place in the league after the mid-week games – will get a first taste of a stadium built at a reported cost of £1 billion as they play the second of eight games in a four-and-a-half-week spell up to the turn of the year.

And Tarkowksi is relishing the prospect of performing on a new stage as the Clarets look to bounce back from successive home defeats to regain the momentum behind a positive start to the campaign which has seen them reach double the number of points they had going into the corresponding weekend last year.

“Seeing it on the television the stadium looks incredible,” added the ever-present central defender.

“I’m looking forward to seeing it beforehand but then concentrating on the job after that and hopefully we can put on a performance.

“I feel we have (made progress). It’s difficult off the back of two defeats to see the progress at times. But the points’ tally is better, and I think, overall, the performances have been quite good.

“Compared with last season we are improving but there’s still more work to be done because we’d like to have more points on the board.

“It’s a tough period of the year for everyone with the amount of games there are, but it’s a great time to pick up points quickly and move up the table.”