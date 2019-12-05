'Strong Chance' For Barnes

Ashley Barnes could be back to try and add to his impressive goal tally against Tottenham.

Barnes scored the winner against Spurs at Turf Moor last season and hit the net twice in two games for the Clarets at White Hart Lane.

Chris Wood then took on the goal-scoring mantle as Burnley took a point from Tottenham at Wembley two seasons ago.

And he may have Barnes back alongside him on Saturday at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the partnership – which has yielded 30 Premier League goals in 2019 – was broken up by a groin injury to Barnes in Tuesday night’s home defeat to Manchester City.

“Barnesy is still getting on with it,” explained boss Sean Dyche, who was only able to use Barnes as Wood’s replacement from the bench as the champions eased towards a 4-1 win.

“His groin is still a bit sore – more of an over-use situation which is why we took him out the other night. But he has a strong chance.

“We had to be careful with him in the week, but he has a chance to be back in it and starting this weekend.”

Ashley Westwood will also face a check to see whether he is able to return from the groin injury that kept the midfielder out of the City loss following a one-match ban which also forced him to miss last Saturday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes scored the goals in a 2-1 win over Spurs in February

Charlie Taylor is again a doubt with the hamstring injury that has also ruled him out for two games, while Kevin Long is nursing a hip injury and Johann Berg Gudmundsson is continuing his comeback from a hamstring injury by starting light training.

Full-back Phil Bardsley also missed training on Thursday and will be assessed ahead of the trip to the capital where the Clarets will seek successive away wins as they continue a run of eight games in less than five weeks up to New Year’s Day.

“It’s just unfortunate it’s a week of three games and tough games as well,” added Dyche.

“Generally, this season we have been good with the fitness side of things. Hopefully it’s just one of those things that have all come together.

“With three-game weeks you have to be careful. There’s a lot more football coming after these games.

“You want to play what you think are your most effective players at any given time but it’s the work of a season, not just a spell of games over one week.”