Club News

SHOP: Extended Opening Times For Christmas

1 Hour ago

Both stores open for longer for the festive period

We want to make sure that everyone can get down to one of our stores in December for Christmas gifts, so we have added more hours to our opening times.

Both stores will stay open until 8pm on Thursday evenings, in line with late night shopping. The Clarets Store at Turf Moor will also open on Sundays from 10am - 4pm, in line with the Clarets store at Charter Walk.

This means that our stores are open tonight until 8pm!

These hours will end after Christmas Day, reverting back to our original opening times.


Related articles

Club News

'Strong Chance' For Barnes

3 Hours ago

Ashley Barnes could be back to try and add to his impressive goal tally against Tottenham.

Read full article

Club News

Watch The Manager's Press Conference - Live

6 Hours ago

Watch today's press conference ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur game LIVE on Clarets Player.

Read full article

Club News

U12s Head To Belgium For Truce Cup Finals

7 Hours ago

Burnley's U12s will be taking part in the Premier League Truce Christmas finals this weekend, in Belgium, after the youngsters qualified for the annual tournament last month, finishing top of their...

Read full article

Club News

New Date For U23s Birmingham Fixture

8 Hours ago

The U23s' trip to Birmingham City scheduled for Friday 13 December, will now take place on Saturday 21 December.

Read full article

