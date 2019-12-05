SHOP: Extended Opening Times For Christmas

Both stores open for longer for the festive period

We want to make sure that everyone can get down to one of our stores in December for Christmas gifts, so we have added more hours to our opening times.

Both stores will stay open until 8pm on Thursday evenings, in line with late night shopping. The Clarets Store at Turf Moor will also open on Sundays from 10am - 4pm, in line with the Clarets store at Charter Walk.

This means that our stores are open tonight until 8pm!

These hours will end after Christmas Day, reverting back to our original opening times.