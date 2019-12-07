REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 5 Burnley 0

The Clarets’ first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is not one they will wish to remember for long after suffering their joint heaviest defeat in the Premier League.

A rampant Spurs side matched the five-goal margin of victory Manchester City enjoyed last season and way back in the 2009/10 campaign in Burnley’s first tilt at the Premier League.

The Clarets are un-recognisable from those early days but this was still a harsh lesson of life in the top-flight as Sean Dyche’s men succumbed to a third successive loss to slip a further place down the table and to within just three points of the relegation zone.

Given their record at Tottenham’s previous two homes – White Hart Lane and Wembley – this was always going to be a tough test for a below-strength Burnley line-up.

And any thoughts of securing a first top-flight win at Spurs since 1974 were almost over after just 10 minutes as the Londoners roared into an early two-goal lead.

A fightback might have been on the cards had the Clarets managed to take one of a couple if first-half chances.

But with Heung-Min Son, who shared star billing with two-goal striker Harry Kane, having made it 3-0 after half an hour it became a painful afternoon exaggerated by second-half strikes from Kane and Moussa Sissoko.

With six players out injured the Clarets’ squad was fully stretched as Dyche - who named 20-year-olds Anthony Glennon and Mace Goodridge on the bench - made three changes to the side that had started the mid-week defeat to Manchester City.

But the re-shuffled line-up hadn’t had time to find their feet before being hit by an early Tottenham whirlwind.

Spurs had scored seven times in winning their first two home games under the recently appointed Jose Mourinho and a side showing eight players who started June’s Champions League final was quickly on the hunt again.

There were only four minutes gone when captain Kane fired his side ahead with a stunning long-range strike to claim his 24th goal of the season for club and country.

That came after the Clarets had lost possession in the Tottenham half and the same happened again five minutes later when the magnificent Son burst clear and forced Nick Pope to save with his legs, the ball looping up off Ben Mee for Lucas Moura to bundle the ball home with the final touch.

Son then created a chance for Sissoko which the midfielder clipped against a post and only a superb covering tackle from James Tarkowski stopped Dele Alli’s run on goal.

Mourinho’s men – smarting after their mid-week defeat at Manchester United – were clearly in the mood, although they are yet to click as a defensive unit under the three-times Premier League title-winning boss.

And with 20 minutes gone, the Clarets were only inches away from finding a route back into the game.

Dwight McNeil, again holding his own in exalted company, switched flanks with Robbie Brady and when McNeil crossed, it was Brady coming in to connect with a header which hit both bar and post before Davinson Sanchez blocked the follow-up from Chris Wood.

McNeil also created an outstanding chance for Jay Rodriguez, who headed wide a pin-point cross from six yards.

And by then the Clarets were 3-0 down thanks to a stunning solo effort from Son.

Burnley felt they might have had a penalty for a pull on Tarkowski’s shirt, but with nothing given South Korean international Son - who received a third successive award as Asian player-of-the-year before kick-off - simply picked up the ball and sprinted 70 yards past a back-pedalling Burnley defence to coolly finish past Pope.

There was no way back from that and nine minutes after the break Tottenham added to their lead.

The Clarets had seen more of the ball at the start of the second half – Rodriguez seeing another half-chance slip by – but it took just one slip for them to be exposed again.

Matt Lowton gave the ball away to Alli and despite looking to make amends with a tackle on the England man could only give Kane the opportunity to work his way into the box and fire another clinical finish into the top corner.

And the punishment hadn’t finished there as Sissoko got in on the act with 15 minutes to go, playing a one-two with Kane before running through to poke the ball past a helpless Pope as the Clarets were made fully aware of the importance of their run of games heading up to New Year.

Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Aurier (Skipp 80), Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Sissoko, Dier; Moura (Sessegnon 75), Alli (Parrott85), Son; Kane. Substitutes: Whiteman, Rose, Lo Celso, Eriksen.

Booked: Dier

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; McNeil, Hendrick, Cork, Brady (Lennon 70); Wood (Vydra 65), Rodriguez. Substitutes: Hart, Drinkwater, Gibson, Goodridge, Glennon.

Booked: Lowton

Referee: Kevin Friend

Attendance: 58,401