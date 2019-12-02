REPORT: Hull City U23s 0 Burnley U23s 1

Christian N'Guessan's stoppage time winner saw the Clarets snatch all three points in a 1-0 win over Hull City, at The East Riding County FA's, Roy West Centre.

After it looked like nothing could seperate the two sides, it was N'Guessan's 93rd minute close range strike, from a corner that gifted the visitors all three points.

The win saw Burnley move to second in the table, just a point behind leaders Birmingham City, on a blistering cold Monday night in East Yorkshire.

It was a first start since early September for centre-back Bobby Thomas, as the defender returned to action, after being sidelined for a couple of months through injury.

Hull's starting line-up boasted five first team players, including former QPR goalkeeper Matt Ingram, centre-back pair Matthew Pennington and Ryan Tafazolli, left-back and former Swansea City man Stephen Kingsley and forward Keane Lewis-Potter, who scored his first senior goal on the weekend in City's 3-1 defeat at Barnsley.

The first-half lacked any real opportunties for either side, until Keane-Potter had a great chance just before the break, after bursting through on goal, before firing wide of George McMahon's post.

With the score level at the break, City came out on the front-foot early on in the second-half and Keane-Potter had another great opportunity to give the hosts the lead.

The Clarets then had three consecutive corners, which looked a threat every time, with Thomas coming close with a couple of towering headers.

Tigers striker Keane-Potter then had another glorious chance to snatch a late goal, after beating the offside trap, before firing straight at McMahon, who stood brave in the Burnley goal.

But as the clock ticked on, the Clarets' togetherness and desire to keep going, shone through.

A corner fell into the goal-mouth and after seeing an initial effort hacked off the line by Hull's Fleming, N'Guessan was there to poke home in the third minute of added time and extend Burnley's league unbeaten run this season.

BURNLEY: McMahon, Cropper (Cooney HT), Thomas, Wilson, Glennon, Koiki, N'Guessan, Goodridge, Tucker, Harker (Mumbongo 67), Richardson.

Subs: Jensen, Senior, Phillips.