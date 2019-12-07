Skip to site footer
Report: Burnley U18s 0 Wigan Athletic U18s 3

Clarets fall to defeat at Barnfield Training Centre

1 Hour ago

Tony Philliskirk's side fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to league leaders Wigan on Saturday morning in the Proffesional Development League.

It was a Burnley line-up with two changes to the side that beat Leeds United last weekend.

Defender Matty Rain started on the left-wing instead of the usual left-back position, meanwhile Kane Pattersn returned to the side, along with Udoka Chima.

After a fairly quiet start, Wigan, who had won their previous eight matches, got the opener just before the half-hour mark, from a corner routine.

And just before the break, the Latics doubled their lead, after a swift attacking move.

Burnley looked to claw themsevles back into the game in the second half, against a strong Wigan side.

But it was the visitors who struck again, as a free-kick routine found the back of the net, following a deflection, with 15 minutes to go.

Philliskirk's side are next in action on Saturday 14 December, where they take on Barnsley in the league, in the rearranged postponed fixture from September.

BURNLEY: Thomas, Connolly, Pruti, Chima, Patterson, Rain, Woods, Moonan, Fenlon, Conn-Clarke, George.

Subs: Eastmond, Rose, Carson, Unwin.

 


