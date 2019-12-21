Bournemouth 0 Burnley 1

It wasn’t pretty, but it was effective as Jay Rodriguez came off the bench to cap a Scrooge-like performance on the eve of Christmas with a dramatic late winner.

Super-sub Rodriguez headed home in the 89th-minute from the Clarets’ only real chance to secure a second away win of the season and give manager Sean Dyche a 50th Premier League victory.

At the other end, Dyche’s men refused to give anything away as they recorded a seventh clean sheet of the campaign – matching Leicester at the top of the shut-out charts – by refusing the opposition an effort on target for the second week running.

And in Rodriguez they had the ideal man to deliver the perfect festive gift with his third goal of the season.

The striker had scored three times at the Vitality Stadium before, once for West Bromwich Albion and twice for Southampton.

That record hardly endeared him to the Saints’ near neighbours and Bournemouth and their supporters were left cursing Rodriguez again when he plundered the points which lifted the Clarets into the top half of the table.

Charlie Taylor had returned to the starting line-up as Burnley's only change from their win over Newcastle.

And the left-back did an impressive job of nullifying the threat of former Leeds United team-mate Lewis Cook as neither side was able to fashion an opening in a niggly first half littered with fouls which was surprisingly extended by only three minutes following head injuries to the Bournemouth pair of Simon Francis and Ryan Fraser.

The Cherries, who had ended their own losing run with a 1-0 victory at Chelsea a week previously, replaced Cook at the break with England international Callum Wilson as pouring rain swept across the Vitality Stadium.

The conditions did little to help the quality of the football but as Bournemouth began to crank up the pressure, it was about digging in and refusing to crack for the Clarets.

The pace of Wilson and Josh King did pose a threat but with Burnley’s back four standing strong they were kept at arm's length.

A succession of corners raised hopes for the home side but again a wall of pale blue denied them to set up the Clarets' big finish.

None of the Burnley front men had been given much to feed off until a quality ball from Ashley Westwood finally unlocked the door.

Aaron Lennon, who also made a big impact off the bench, laid the ball back to Westwood.

The midfielder swung over the perfect cross and Rodriguez climbed highest to calmly steer a downward header - via his cheek - into the bottom corner before players and fans celebrated a third successive victory on a ground they and Rodriguez both love.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Stacey, Francis, Mepham, Rico; Lerma, Gosling; Cook (Wilson HT), Billing (Solanke 86), Fraser; King. Substitutes: Boruc, Surman, Stanislas, Simpson, Kilkenny.

Booked: Rico, Francis

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick (Lennon 65), Westwood, Cork, McNeil (Brady 82); Wood. Barnes (Rodriguez 74). Substitutes: Hart, Drinkwater, Pieters, Long.

Booked: Westwood, Barnes, McNeil, Hendrick

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Attendance: 10,020