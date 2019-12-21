Skip to site footer
REPORT: Birmingham City U23s 1 Burnley U23s 3

Clarets come from behind to claim all three points as JBG continues road to full fitness

7 Hours ago

Johann Berg Gudmundsson made another successful step forward on his road to full fitness, after completing 90 minutes in the Clarets’ impressive 3-1 win over Birmingham City.

The 29-year old winger, who played 60 minutes in a training ground friendly on Tuesday afternoon, picked up an injury in October and has since been fighting back to full match fitness.

Andy Farrell’s side had to come from behind to snatch all three points on a crisp afternoon in Birmingham.

Jayden Reid gave the hosts the lead, before second-half goals from Lewis Richardson, Oliver Younger and own goal was enough for the Lancashire side to claim the victory.

And the win at the Blues’ training ground, sees Burnley top the league table for Christmas and will head into the new year the only side unbeaten in Northern Division Professional Development League still this season.

It was a Burnley side that also included centre-back Jimmy Dunne, who is back a couple of weeks early from his loan spell at Fleetwood Town, with 16-year old duo Richardson and Joe McGlynn leading the line up-front.

And it was the former Manchester United defender that had the first real opportunity of the game, after glancing a header just wide of the post from a free-kick.

However, just a couple of minutes later the home side took the lead, as Jayden Reid broke forward in a counter attack and fired past Lukas Jensen.

GAME 2.jpg

Andy Farrell’s side then came close to clawing a goal back just before the break, as Dunne flicked the ball on from a free-kick into the path of Richardson, whose chipped effort was gathered on the line by the City number one.

A change at the break saw captain Anthony Glennon, who picked up a knock in the first-half, make way for Jordan Cropper, who slotted into the right-back position, with Ryan Cooney moving to the left of the defence.

And it was the Clarets who started the second-half the brightest side, as Gudmundsson cut inside from the right, before firing straight at the City keeper, who could only parry the strike into the feet of Koiki, who just narrowly missed the target.

But minutes later the visitors had their deserved equaliser, through a moment of class.

Richardson brought the ball down excellently, before flicking it over the head of his nearest man and firing home into the bottom corner.

Then just moments later the Clarets took the lead, as McGlynn’s fierce strike towards goal took a deflection off a City defender and into the back of the net.

Farrell’s side were not stopping there though and got a third with 10 minutes to go, as Gudmundsson’s corner was nodded home at the back post by Younger.

And The terrific dominant second-half performance was enough for the Clarets to take all three points from third placed Birmingham.

BURNLEY: Jensen, Cooney, Younger, Dunne, Glennon (Cropper HT), Koiki, Phillips, N’Guessan, Gumindsson, McGlynn, Richardson.

Subs: McMahon, Thomas, Bayode, Benson.

 


