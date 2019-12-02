PREVIEW: Hull City U23s v Burnley U23s

U23 coach Andy Farrell admits the squad depth will be playing a key part this evening, as Burnley take on Hull City for a third game in seven days.

The Clarets return to league action as they travel to East Yorkshire, looking to continue their good form.

Burnley ran out 4-2 winners last Monday at home to Crewe in the Professional Development League, before falling to defeat against Blackburn Rovers on Friday in the Premier League Cup, which ended the Clarets' 17-match unbeaten run.

And this evening could see a number of changes to the side, as the Clarets look to bounce back with a win and extend the unbeaten run in the league.

Farrell said: “We have had three games over seven days now, so I've told the boys they’re will be rotations.

“We had Crewe last Monday, Blackburn on Friday then Hull this evening, so the important thing is to get players on the pitch and get everyone some game time.

“But we are looking forward to the game and will be looking to string together a good little run again and see where we go from there.”

Despite a fine start to the season, City currently sit seventh in the table and have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions.

A win for the Clarets would see the Clarets rise to second in the table, a point behind leaders Birmingham City.

The match kicks off at 7pm at the East Riding County FA (220 Inglemire Ln, Hull HU6 7TS).

Live updates will be avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial) throughout the match, followed by report and reaction.