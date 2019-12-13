PREVIEW: Burnley v Newcastle United

The Clarets are back at Turf Moor for the last time before Christmas and looking to deliver the goods after a three-game losing run.

Burnley’s blip has seen then slip into the bottom half of the Premier League, below Steve Bruce’s Newcastle who have left their early-season troubles behind them thanks to a run of five wins and two draws from their last seven games.

The Clarets have lost successive home fixtures to Crystal Palace and league champions Manchester City.

But Tottenham are the only side outside the top three with more than Burnley’s four home wins – each of which have been secured without conceding a goal.

Sean Dyche’s men are yet to draw at Turf Moor, while the Tynesiders haven’t drawn a game away from home.

And at the start of a crucial run of games for the Clarets – which sees them play four teams in the bottom half of the table in their next five fixtures wrapped around Christmas – Dyche is looking to his team to bounce back following a 5-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur a week ago.

“We’ve debriefed it (the defeat last week) and we live and learn and overall we are not a million miles away from where we should be,” said the Burnley boss.

“We have a lot better points tally (than last season) and we’re unlucky not to have a few more.

“There is a two-league scenario and there’s a section of teams in and around us. That starts this weekend and we’re looking for a performance, first and foremost.”

Team news

Ashley Barnes and Ashley Westwood could both be back for the Clarets to increase manager Sean Dyche’s options.

Phil Bardsley may also be back in contention after missing the 5-0 defeat at Tottenham, but the game could come too soon for defensive colleague Charlie Taylor and Kevin Long is still out.

Johann Berg-Gudmundsson isn’t ready to return but is set to figure in a bounce-game next week as he eyes a possible Christmas comeback.

Newcastle will be without summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin who is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles and Ki are also out but manager Steve Bruce hopes full-back Jetro Willems, forward Miguel Almirón and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will shake off knocks to play.

Form guide

The Clarets have hit a sticky patch with three defeats in an eight-day spell slowing their momentum after back-to-back wins in November.

That run has seen Sean Dyche’s men slip to 13th place in the table but only one team outside the top three has more home wins that the Clarets’ total of four.

Newcastle have recovered from a slow start to the season to steadily climb the table under Geordie boss Steve Bruce.

After winning just one of their first seven league games, the Tynesiders have won five and drawn two of their last nine games to claim 11th spot.

Newcastle are yet to draw away from home, with three wins and five defeats on the road.

Opposition camp

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce: “It’s probably the worst time to go there.

“Knowing Sean the way I do, he’ll not be happy with his last couple of results in particular.

"What you see is what you get with Sean.

"He's a top lad and I'm delighted that he's done so well because there's another one who's had to work his way to the top, not afraid of hard work at all, and what he's done at Burnley in particular is quite magnificent."

Match stats

Ashley Westwood will make his 200th Premier League appearance if he returns for the Clarets.

Burnley captain Ben Mee is set to play his 300th league game and 285th for Burnley. The other 15 were on loan with Leicester City.

If he features, Phil Bardsley will play his 50th game for the Clarets – 13 years after his first during a loan spell from Manchester United.

The Clarets’ home defeat to Newcastle last season was their first in six league meetings at Turf Moor.

Only Leicester City have conceded fewer goals that Burnley’s two from set-pieces this season (barring penalties).

Newcastle are the only side in the Premier League which is yet to have a penalty awarded either way in any of their matches this season.

The Tynsiders have scored nine goals from defenders – the highest in the division.

Referee

Tim Robinson

VAR

Kevin Friend

Kick-off

Saturday 3pm