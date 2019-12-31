PREVIEW: Burnley v Aston Villa

The Clarets kick off 2020 at home to Aston Villa looking for another show of Turf Moor strength.

Sean Dyche’s men start the year well placed in 13th spot in the Premier League – a vast improvement from this time 12 months ago when they were scrapping to get out of the bottom three.

But with a tough run of league fixtures to follow, the insurance blanket of maintaining a six-point gap above Villa, who currently occupy the final relegation place, would be welcome.

And when the chips are down, the Clarets invariably produce the goods on home turf.

Dyche’s side has found it hard going against the big guns this season and the manager acknowledges the need to cut out errors to have any chance of getting something against the likes of Manchester United, who profited from a defensive mistake to set up a 2-0 on Saturday.

But the Clarets have only lost one of their last 18 matches against a side starting the day in the Premier League’s bottom three.

And this season, they have won all four home games they have played at Turf Moor against sides currently in the bottom half of the table - without conceding a goal.

A repeat against a Villa side which has won just one of its last seven league games and have been poor travellers on their return to the Premier League would be the perfect way to start the year.

And Dyche is looking to his side to pick up where they left off in taking the fight to United in the second 45 minutes on Saturday night when they went hunting for an equaliser.

“Everyone has something to play for, including us. But I think we will be right after that performance,” said the Burnley boss.

“There will be another little edge to the performance and we will be ready to go again.

“The performance level has got to stay where it was in the second half.

“In recent games we have ground wins out, but I thought in the second half we tried to forge a win and try and plan a win and I think that was better. We’ve got to do that going forwards.”

Team news

The Clarets are likely to have defender Ben Gibson back in the squad following a groin strain and Aaron Lennon may also be back in contention following illness.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson made a second substitute appearance against Manchester United following his lengthy injury absence and will be pushing for more game time.

Villa left-back Matt Targett is ruled out with the hamstring injury he sustained in Villa’s defeat at Watford on Saturday, meaning a likely re-call for Neil Taylor.

Midfielder John McGinn remains a long-term absentee with a fractured ankle.

But central defender Tyrone Mings and striker Keinan Davis could return as manager Dean Smith contemplates changes.

Form Guide

The Clarets lost either side of Christmas after back-to-back wins in the run-up to Christmas to sit 13th in the table.

Burnley have won five and lost five of their home fixtures so far.

Sean Dyche’s men have won all four of their home games against sides currently sitting in the bottom half of the table.

The two sides drew 2-2 at Villa Park at the end of September when the Clarets twice hit back to claim a point.

Aston Villa – semi-finalists in the Carbao Cup – have lost five of their last six league games to slip into the relegation places.

The Villains have the worst away record in the top flight, with just four points from 10 games and lost 3-0 at bottom club Watford last Saturday.

Their only away win came at Norwich City, who were leapfrogged by Watford at the weekend, in early October.

Opposition camp

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith: “Sean knows how to do well in this league. They’ve been in the Premier League for a few years now and they’ve become an established team.

“They’ll be hard to beat, and Turf Moor is a place that we’re going to have to roll our sleeves up at.

“I’m looking for the players to stand up and be counted – myself included.

“Go and win tackles, go and win headers, go and compete, show work rate. That’s what you need to go and win games.”

Match stats

Jay Rodriguez could make 150th appearance for the Clarets. His first came 12 years ago as a substitute against Bristol City – replacing Stephen Jordan – on 29 December, 2007.

This is the 100th league meeting between the clubs.

The Clarets have lost just one of their last 11 league meetings with Villa.

Villa haven’t won at Burnley since 1959 and haven't won a league game at Turf Moor since 1936.

The Clarets haven’t drawn a Premier League game at Turf Moor since it finished 1-1 against Southampton on 2 February last year. They have played 17 home league games since.

Referee

Michael Oliver

VAR

Jarred Gillett

Kick-off

Wednesday, 12.30pm