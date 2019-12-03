PREVIEW: Burnley v Manchester City

Build-up as the Clarets face Pep Guardiola’s champions.

When the Clarets lost 1-0 to Manchester City at Turf Moor in April, it was City’s 12th successive league win.

Sergio Aguero’s goal, given with the aid of goal-line technology, helped Pep Guardiola’s side lift the title.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche knows it will be tough again.

He said: "We haven’t come out on the right side very often. We have had the one of course, a few years ago.

"We know we have managed to make Turf Moor a very awkward place for teams to come and our record has generally been good.

“We want to win. We want to find a way of winning. It’s difficult of course. They are still a top side. They have been unfortunate with injuries.”

Team news

Ashley Westwood missed out on the Crystal Palace game because of suspension.

He will need a fitness test on a groin injury and, if selected, will make his 200th Premier League appearance.

Charlie Taylor is a doubt with a hamstring injury. Erik Pieters could deputise.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is still unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with Iceland in October.

Former Derby County and Watford forward Matej Vydra is back in training after a hip injury and could be involved.

German international Ilkay Gundogan misses out for Manchester City. He picked up his fifth yellow card of the season at St James’ Park on Saturday.

City’s record goal scorer, Aguero, is still out of action with a thigh injury. He has nine goals against Burnley. Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane and Oleksandr Zinchenko remain long term absentees.

Form guide

Manchester City drew 2-2 at St James’ Park on Saturday and sit 11 points behind leaders Liverpool.

It’s 10th against third tonight, with Sean Dyche’s team 11 points behind the champions.

Pep Guardiola’s side have dropped 13 points in their opening 14 Premier League games.

They dropped 16 in season 2018/19 and 14 points during 2017/18.

These two sides have met 10times in the Premier League. City have won six with three draws and one Burnley win.

Opposition Camp

Guardiola has won the Premier League title with City in the last two seasons. He knows they face a tough task overhauling Liverpool.

“The players have to believe. They have to believe we will win. They can’t think too much about the teams in front. We have to think about what to do to win the games.

“We have to try to be more solid with the chances we have and the chances we concede.”

Match facts

James Tarkowski is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance.

If selected, Ashley Barnes will become the first player to make 150 Premier League appearances for the club.

Barnes has scored 12 Premier League goals against the traditional “big six”.

If he is named in goal, Nick Pope will make his 50th Premier League appearance.

None of Burnley’s last 14 Premier League home games have ended in a draw. Burnley have won seven and lost seven. Southampton were the last side to draw at Turf Moor.

Riyad Mahrez has scored 49 Premier League goals – 39 for Leicester City and ten for his current employers.

When Burnley beat Manchester City in March 2015, courtesy of George Boyd’s left-footed strike, Joe Hart was in the City goal.

Burnley have beaten the reigning Premier League champions four times - 2009 (Manchester United), 2015 (Manchester City, 2016 (Leicester City) and 2017 (Chelsea).



Referee

John Moss

VAR

Graham Scott

Kick-off

8.15pm