Pope Aims To Keep It Clean

Nick Pope wants to take the Clarets’ mean streak on the road as he looks to shut up shop at Bournemouth.

The Clarets’ 1-0 win over Newcastle United last Saturday came off the back of a fifth clean sheet of the season at Turf Moor.

No other side in the Premier League can match that record for home games.

But with just one clean sheet away from home – coinciding with Burnley’s solitary away success at Watford – Pope is keen to add to his collection.

“We are doing a lot of things well and it’s maybe just them clicking away from home a little bit more,” said the Clarets’ number-one ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Vitality Stadium.

“It’s something we want to put right. It’s one on the road and it would be nice to add to that total – in wins as well.

“Away from home it would be nice to start totting a few of them up as well.

“We’ve got to go into each game with the same mindset and the same mentality.

“We have to put in 100 per cent wherever we go every week, otherwise we know we’ll get nothing.

“We have got to take that mentality on the road and the confidence we got from last week and try and put it right.

“We’ve had some good performances on the road and it’s maybe just not fallen for us or just gone against us in certain things.

“That happens sometimes. You’ve got to pick yourselves up and react and make yourselves better the next time.”

Only Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel – with seven – has kept more clean sheets this season than Pope, who is level pegging with Manchester City’s Ederson, Crystal Palace’s Vincente Guaita and Dean Henderson of Sheffield United.

It’s a record Pope is proud of – and one he’s happy to share with his team-mates as they look for a third successive win at Bournemouth which could lift them back into the top half of the table.

“Everyone counts them,” admitted the England international. “For a goalkeeper you don’t score many – not yet anyway!

“To have that as a goal, with regards the back five, is something we look for.

“But it’s very much the whole team. We love to press from the front and work hard in every position to make it difficult for the opposition.

“I think it’s something that as a collective we really take pride in, being difficult to beat and difficult to score against.”