Philliskirk: We Handled The Occasion Really Well

Youth team manager Tony Philliskirk confessed his delight, after his side cruised to a 5-0 victory over Curzon Ashton in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Goals from Lewis Richardson, Rhys Fenlon, Chris-Conn Clarke, Ben Woods and Mitch George, was enough for the Clarets to book themselves a fourth-round spot with Mansfield Town.

And Philliskirk had nothing but praise for his side and believed it was a ‘great team performance all round”, as Burnley put an end to the Nash’s impressive cup run at the Tameside Stadium, with a classy performance.

The U18 boss said: “All round I thought it was great, I thought the first-half was nip and tuck, we said to the players in the days before that the first goal was going to be vital.

“After seeing them in the previous rounds, they took the lead in both and went on to win.

“But I think the second goal just before the break was pivotal, we then had a little cushion going into the second half.

“Obviously having Lewis Richardson and Joe McGlynn coming into the side was a huge boost, they are great strikers at our level.

“Even with Mitch George and Max Thompson coming off the bench and getting involved, it was great to see, everyone was contributing.

“The quality into the two forwards from the wide men was terrific as well, so all in all it was a very pleasing performance.

“Leading up to the game though, I did think it was a tie everyone was expecting us to win, so psychologically the lads overcame a big factor there.

“In the end it did become a very comfortable night, especially the last 20 minutes or so, but I thought we ran really hard and it paid off in the end.

“This season, in a lot of games we have dominated and created a lot of chances but not found the back of the net, whereas tonight, we created a lot of chances but also scored five, so that was great to see.

“We showed real hard work, determination and graft throughout the match and I think we handled the occasion really well.

“Overall it was a great team performance from all the lads, and I am pleased for them all.”