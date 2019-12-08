Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Match Previews

N'Guessan Ready For Wanderers Clash

Christian N'Guessan up for Wanderers test at Curzon

7 Hours ago

The U23s host Bolton Wanderers on Monday in the Professional Development League and midfielder Christian N'Guessan is hoping the Clarets can continue their impressive league run.

Last Monday saw Burnley extend their unbeaten run in the league to 14 matches, as N'Guessan's 93rd minute winner against Hull City, saw Andy Farrell's side snatch all three points late on.

And the towering central midfielder, who trained with the first team last week, is hoping his side can extend their unbeaten run and continue their impressive form into the Christmas period, with the Clarets having one more game scheduled after facing Bolton.

The former Blackpool midfielder said: “It was great to get back to winning ways last week, after the Blackburn game in the cup, that was a little blip.

“We knew we had to bounce back from that, and we did at Hull, where we took all three points away from home.

N'Guessan McNeil.jpg

“So, with two more league games to go until the break, we want to continue that and hopefully with wins not draws.

“We are all in it together, we all get along so well and I think that is playing a huge factor to us doing so well this season.

“The competition in the squad is also great, it’s healthy competition and we all spur each other on, whether that be the starting 11 or the subs.

“On the pitch it’s vital to have that togetherness and last week was a great example, we all just kept going no matter what and it paid off.

“So, going into Monday hopefully we can get all three points, before taking on Birmingham in the big one next week.”

Bolton currently sit bottom of the table and have lost nine of their fixtures this season, with one win and a draw from their 11 matches played.

N'Guessan cele.jpg

The Clarets currently sit third in the division, just a point behind league leaders Nottingham Forest.

The game kicks off at 2:00pm at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium, with live updates avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial) throughout the game, followed by report and reaction.

 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dyche: Dwight Shines Through The Gloom

7 December 2019

Sean Dyche pointed to Dwight McNeil as the one positive to take from a chastening day at Spurs.

Read full article

Club News

We Will Stay Together: Pieters

7 December 2019

Erik Pieters insists the Clarets will stick together to get over their mini-slump and start heading back in the right direction.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 5 Burnley 0

7 December 2019

The Clarets’ first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is not one they will wish to remember for long after suffering their joint heaviest defeat in the Premier League.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

6 December 2019

The Clarets make their first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face a Spurs side re-building under Jose Mourinho.

Read full article

Match Previews

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

6 December 2019

The Clarets make their first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face a Spurs side re-building under Jose Mourinho.

Read full article

Match Previews

Moonan Up For Wigan Clash

6 December 2019

Tony Philliskirk’s U18 side host Wigan Athletic this weekend in the Professional Development League and midfielder Dylan Moonan is hoping to use last weekends win, as a boost of confidence.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Hull City U23s v Burnley U23s

2 December 2019

U23 coach Andy Farrell admits the squad depth will be playing a key part this evening, as Burnley take on Hull City for a third game in seven days.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Burnley v Crystal Palace

30 November 2019

Burnley will be striving for their third successive Premier League win when they entertain Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Read full article

View more