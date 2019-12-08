N'Guessan Ready For Wanderers Clash

The U23s host Bolton Wanderers on Monday in the Professional Development League and midfielder Christian N'Guessan is hoping the Clarets can continue their impressive league run.

Last Monday saw Burnley extend their unbeaten run in the league to 14 matches, as N'Guessan's 93rd minute winner against Hull City, saw Andy Farrell's side snatch all three points late on.

And the towering central midfielder, who trained with the first team last week, is hoping his side can extend their unbeaten run and continue their impressive form into the Christmas period, with the Clarets having one more game scheduled after facing Bolton.

The former Blackpool midfielder said: “It was great to get back to winning ways last week, after the Blackburn game in the cup, that was a little blip.

“We knew we had to bounce back from that, and we did at Hull, where we took all three points away from home.

“So, with two more league games to go until the break, we want to continue that and hopefully with wins not draws.

“We are all in it together, we all get along so well and I think that is playing a huge factor to us doing so well this season.

“The competition in the squad is also great, it’s healthy competition and we all spur each other on, whether that be the starting 11 or the subs.

“On the pitch it’s vital to have that togetherness and last week was a great example, we all just kept going no matter what and it paid off.

“So, going into Monday hopefully we can get all three points, before taking on Birmingham in the big one next week.”

Bolton currently sit bottom of the table and have lost nine of their fixtures this season, with one win and a draw from their 11 matches played.

The Clarets currently sit third in the division, just a point behind league leaders Nottingham Forest.

The game kicks off at 2:00pm at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium, with live updates avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial) throughout the game, followed by report and reaction.