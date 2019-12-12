Minor Break Won't Stop Jay-Rod

Jay Rodriguez has sustained a broken finger but will be okay to take his place in the Clarets’ plans for Saturday’s visit of Newcastle United.

Rodriguez, who started last Saturday’s defeat at Tottenham in place of the injured Ashley Barnes, damaged a hand in training on Tuesday.

Scans revealed a broken bone in the little finger of his left hand, but Sean Dyche anticipates having the striker available to face the Geordies, who have taken seven points from their last three games to move ahead of Burnley in the Premier League table.

“It was just an accident in training but that should be okay. He’s got a special cast on it to protect it,” said the Burnley boss.

Barnes and midfielder Ashley Westwood – who has missed a run of three defeats through a combination of suspension and a groin problem – are also set be in the frame with Dyche hopeful that the duo will be fit after returning to training today (Thursday).

And Phil Bardsley is set to train on Friday after shaking off a knock to put himself in contention for a return to the squad as the Clarets look to bounce back with a fifth home win of the campaign.

Fellow full-back Charlie Taylor (hamstring) remains a doubt and Kevin Long has again be ruled out with a hip problem.

However, Dyche hopes his options will be further increased when his side goes to Bournemouth on Saturday-week and also delivered encouraging news on winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

The Icelander has been missed with a hamstring injury that has kept him out since early October.

He has started just four Premier League games this season but has been penciled in for a training-ground run-out next week as he nears a return over the Christmas period.

“He won’t be immediately fit but it’s good to see him and he’s had a week’s training with us,” added Dyche.