Mee: We'll Bounce Back

Ben Mee is backing Burnley to rise to another heavyweight challenge when they make a first trip to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Clarets found champions Manchester City too hot to handle in a 4-1 defeat at Turf Moor as Pep Guardiola’s side hit three goals after the break to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to eight points.

Next up for Sean Dyche's men is a trip to the capital on Saturday to face more top-six opposition in the shape of Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

And Mee is expecting the right kind of response from the Clarets, who sit 11th in the table ahead of Wednesday night’s round of fixtures.

“You don’t want to lose at home, but they (City) are a top side when they get the ball moving like that and their creative players are on it,” said the skipper, who is in line to make his 150th top-flight appearance for Burnley at Tottenham’s new home.

“They found space and we found it difficult to get hold of them.

“In the first half we had a couple of chances where we could have gone 1-1 but it’s always difficult when they get a second goal and we’re chasing the game even more.

“We will bounce back. We will get the mentality right and we’ll go again.

“We’ll work hard over the next couple of days and be right for Saturday, I’m sure.”