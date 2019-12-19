Mee Looking To Ride The Wave

Skipper Ben Mee is looking for another seaside special as the Clarets bid to make it a hat-trick of wins at Bournemouth.

Sean Dyche’s men have taken maximum points on each of their last two visits to the Vitality Stadium – both at big times of the season.

In November, 2017 a Robbie Brady strike sealed a 2-1 success which came in a run of six wins in eight games which propelled Burnley briefly into the Premier League’s top four.

And then in April, the Clarets came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory as part of a hat-trick of wins which guaranteed top-flight safety.

This time, Dyche’s side heads to the south coast 12th in the table, two places and two points better off than Eddie Howe’s Cherries.

And Mee is hoping to get on a roll after ending a three-game losing run with last Saturday’s home win over in-form Newcastle United.

“We’ve had a good record there in recent times and we will go there full of confidence from last weekend,” said the Clarets’ defender.

“Getting that win on Saturday was massive for us, just to boost us that little bit more and take us into this busy period of games full of confidence.

“We have got some good games coming up and who knows what we can do and where we can go?

“It’s positive around the place. We had a bad week a couple of weeks ago and lost a few games, but we were still positive, and we knew there were winnable games around the corner.

“It’s tight in that middle group and a couple of wins can boost you right up the table.”

The trip to Bournemouth effectively kicks off the festive programme with the Clarets playing five games in a fortnight – including their FA Cup third-round tie at home to Peterborough on Saturday, 4 January.

Burnley also face Everton, Manchester United and Aston Villa before then, with Mee relishing a potentially pivotal stage of the season.

“I absolutely love it, this time of year, going into these games and playing this amount of matches,” he added.

“The atmospheres are always special and it’s something I really enjoy. With so many games, it’s a chance to put points on the board.”