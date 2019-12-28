Mee: Let's Go Out With A Bang

Captain Ben Mee is looking to end a ‘fantastic’ year on a high at a sold-out Turf Moor.

The Clarets entertain Manchester United on Saturday night (KO 7.45pm) in their final game of 2019.

And Mee believes a positive result against the 20-times champions would be a fitting finale as the Clarets keep battling to maintain their place among the elite of English football.

“We’ve got ourselves in a good position and we’re looking forward to another game,” said the Clarets’ skipper, who has led his team out in every league fixture this year.

“A night game under the lights with a full house should be a good atmosphere and we’re looking forward to it.

“It’s been a fantastic year, looking back on it. It would be a great way to finish it with a nice win against a good side.”

After looking in relegation trouble last Christmas, the Clarets enjoyed a superb second half of the season and have kicked on this time around to take their tally of points during 2019 to 49 with just Saturday night’s annual finale to go.

Burnley’s current total of 24 points is double the tally they had this time 12 months ago and sees Sean Dyche’s men sit 12th in the Premier League – four points behind a United side which occupies seventh spot.

After back-to-back wins, the Clarets drew a blank at Everton on Boxing Day, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat Newcastle United 4-1.

Burnley’s 1-0 loss on Merseyside came from the first goal they had conceded in over four-and-a-half years.

But Mee admits Dyche’s men need to sharpen their cutting edge as they seek a sixth home win of the season by handing United successive away defeats.

“We are hard to beat again,” said Mee, whose central defensive partnership with James Tarkowski proved almost unpassable at Goodison Park.

“We’re good at keeping our shape and working hard for each other, but we could have done a little bit more with the ball (at Everton) and we’re all a bit disappointed with that.

“We didn’t do enough going forward. We need to improve that, which we are capable of doing, particularly at Turf Moor.”