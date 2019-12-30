Skip to site footer
Mawson Nets United Move

Long-serving Clarets goalkeeping coach joins Old Trafford staff

2 Hours ago

Craig Mawson has ended his long service with the Clarets to join Manchester United as assistant first-team goalkeeping coach.

Mawson leaves his position as head of goalkeeping coaching within the Clarets’ Academy to join United where he will work with the first-team keepers, including David de Gea and ex-Burnley number-one Lee Grant.

Mawson’s move to Old Trafford to work under senior goalkeeping coach Richard Hartis ends an association with Burnley that goes back to the mid-1990s when he first joined the club as a player.

“Burnley has been a big part of my life and I have built a real affinity with the club,” said the 40-year-old.

“I thoroughly enjoyed all my time there as a player and a coach, and I am extremely grateful to Billy Mercer and all the Academy staff I have worked with.

Farrell Mawson touchline.jpg

"I would like to thank them for everything they have done for me and for the perfect grounding they have provided me with.

"But this was an opportunity that I couldn’t let pass. To have this chance to work in a senior position at a club of Manchester United’s standing is a fantastic opportunity and one I’m delighted to take.

“I am looking forward to working with Richard Hartis, the coaches, staff and players.  This is an exciting time for the club and I am delighted to be part of that.”

Mawson became a trainee goalkeeper with the Clarets in 1996 before signing professional terms two years later.

He didn’t make a senior appearance for the Clarets but went on to enjoy a successful playing career with Morecambe, Halifax Town and Hereford United.

After re-joining Burnley on a part-time coaching basis in 2006, he joined the youth staff in a permanent role in 2010.

The Yorkshireman then rose through the ranks – working with the U18s and then the U23s – and in 2015 was named as the FA’s goalkeeping coach of the year.

Mawson also worked at first-team level at Turf Moor under senior goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer and leaves the Clarets with the best wishes of everyone at the club.


