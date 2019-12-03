Dyche Looks For Stars To Align

Sean Dyche is looking for the stars to align as Burnley look to further dent Manchester City’s title aims.

The Clarets boss admits his side face a stern challenge of their credentials against Pep Guardiola’s City, who currently sit thirds in the Premier League, 11 points behind leaders Liverpool.

That means tonight’s game leaves no slack for City, who are pursuing a third successive domestic title.

But Dyche hopes all the ingredients come together to make it another special night under the Turf Moor lights.

He said: “We’ve managed to make Turf Moor a tough place to come and our record is generally very good.

“It’s a game we haven’t managed to come out on the right side of too often, although there have been tight affairs and we had the win here a few years ago.

“We want to take the game on and have as many different ways of playing, to affect their game, as possible.

“It’s difficult, of course. Despite City having one or two up and down moments they are still a top side.

“They’ve been unfortunate with injuries, but I look at that squad and what’s on the bench and we’ll still have to play well.

“I can give you a different million details, but at the end of the day we have to play well and maybe they have a quiet day, everyone has to perform and then you need a decision or two to go your way.

“If all that happens, and your mentality is right, you can achieve things, and that’s what we look to do.”

City will be without German international Ilkay Gundogan through suspension, while record goalscorer Sergio Aguero – who has nine goals to his name against the Clarets - remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane and Oleksandr Zinchenko also remain long-term absentees.

Dyche, who could also be without Ashley Westwood and Charlie Taylor, added:”They’ve had a lot of injuries and they are still a top side, whichever way you look at it.

“The margins are tight at any level and I certainly don’t think they are a million miles off.

“But injuries do affect sides, and we will certainly not be taking anything for granted.

“It is still a massive challenge when you play these clubs because the top sides are harder to put in a box.

“There is a style, but they can operate in other ways and becoming more flexible in the way they can win a game.”

There is live commentary of tonight’s game on Clarets Player, with Phil Bird and former Claret David Jones, from 8pm. (KO 8.15PM).