Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

7 Hours ago

Information for all supporters travelling to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Saturday's game (7th December):

TRAVELLING TO TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM: AWAY COACH PARKING

All official and unofficial coaches will drop-off and pick-up from Zone A (West Road) or Zone B (Brantwood Rd). Wayfinding signage will direct you from the coach parks to the stadium. Other coach parks will be used if the away attendance increases for a particular fixture.

All coach drivers will need a coach parking permit in order to park in these coach parking zones.

To obtain a permit, please contact supporterservices@tottenhamhotspur.com as soon as possible.

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles open 2 and a half hours before kick off. In order to meet our security obligations, we advise that supporters arrive as early as possible to avoid delays.

Visiting supporters are accommodated in Blocks 114-118 located in the North-East corner of the stadium, accessed via Entrance 11 and 12. Visiting supporters should enter the stadium via Worcester Avenue.

SMOKING

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is completely smoke-free. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in ALL areas.

LUGGAGE AND BAGS

All fans will go through 'airport style' security checks and bag searches. We strongly advise supporters not to bring a bag into the stadium.

FOOD AND DRINK

You will find Touchline Grills and Tap Inns within the away section, open two and a half hours before kick-off. A wide selection of beers, soft drinks and food is available.

Please note: Cash is not accepted anywhere in the stadium or its surrounding campus. All major debit and credit cards and mobile payments, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, are accepted.

FLAGS AND BANNERS

Please email supporterservices@ tottenhamhotspur.com if you wish to bring a flag or banner.

AWAY SUPPORTERS PUBS 

The officially designated ‘away’ pub is The Oddfellows, 14 Fearnley Street, WD18 0RD.

ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS

Should you have any specific queries or requirements, please visit tottenhamhotspur.com/AskSpurs.


Related articles

Club News

SHOP: Extended Opening Times For Christmas

9 Hours ago

Both stores open for longer for the festive period

Read full article

Club News

'Strong Chance' For Barnes

10 Hours ago

Ashley Barnes could be back to try and add to his impressive goal tally against Tottenham.

Read full article

Club News

Watch The Manager's Press Conference - Live

13 Hours ago

Watch today's press conference ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur game LIVE on Clarets Player.

Read full article

Club News

U12s Head To Belgium For Truce Cup Finals

14 Hours ago

Burnley's U12s will be taking part in the Premier League Truce Christmas finals this weekend, in Belgium, after the youngsters qualified for the annual tournament last month, finishing top of their...

Read full article

Club News

