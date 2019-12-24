MATCH GUIDE: Everton v Burnley

Information for all supporters travelling to the Goodison Park ahead of the game on Boxing Day:
TRAVELLING TO THE STADIUM
For updated traffic and travel news, please visit Mersey Travel's website or Twitter page.
Please note: Goodison Park is in a heavily residential area, road closures will be in place before and
after kick off which may affect drop offs and pick ups. The road closures will begin again shortly before the final whistle and remain in place for 15-20 minutes, depending on how busy it is.
TURNSTILES
The away supporter section is located on Bullens Road and can be accessed through turnstiles 53-60.
Turnstiles will open 90 minutes before kick-off - please arrive as early as possible to avoid
delays as trained stewards will undertake searches at all turnstiles.
Also, you will see a presence of sniffer dogs at turnstiles to detect any possible drugs or pyrotechnics
entering the stadium.
SMOKING
Goodison Park is a smoke-free stadium. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is strictly prohibited in ALL areas of the stadium. Anyone found in breach of this rule will be ejected.
LUGGAGE AND BAGS
All bags will be searched; only bags small enough to fit under the seat without causing obstruction
are allowed in the stadium. There is no left luggage facility.
Please plan ahead if you are travelling long distances or staying in the city.
FOOD AND DRINK
Food - including vegetarian options - and refreshments will be available to purchase at all stand concourses. Alcoholic drinks purchased outside the stadium are prohibited in the stadium. Fans are permitted to bring their own food.
FAN ZONE
The Fan Zone opens two hours before kick-off, offering various activities to enhance your matchday
experience. It is located on Sir Philip Carter Park Stand car park entrance, close to the Dixie Dean statue.
Supporters can purchase food and refreshments (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) within the Fan Zone
as we offer a host of catering vans on site.
There will be music, giveaways, special guests and live performances, making the Fan Zone the perfect place to be for the build-up to kick-off.
ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS
If you have any questions, visit Everton FC's matchday guide (PDFs) or email servicedesk@evertonfc.com.