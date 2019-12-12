MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Newcastle Utd

Premier League

Burnley v Newcastle Utd

Saturday 14th December, 3pm KO

Please see below information if you are coming to the game:

TICKETS

Newcastle have sold out of the away allocation for this match.

There are still tickets available to purchase for home supporters. These can be purchased online until 12pm on matchday, and at the Turf Moor ticket office from 9:15am right until kick off.

All tickets must be purchased from the Turf Moor ticket office; there are no cash turnstiles on matchday.

FANZONE

The fanzone in the North Car Park will open at 12pm, with the marquee selling real ale, refreshment and food (outlets). Liverpool v Watford be on the big screen from 12:30pm.

LEN JOHNROSE TRUST

We are also throwing support behind Len Johnrose Trust to help raise funds for MND Association. Bucket collections will be taking place in the fanzone area, as well as around Turf Moor, from 1pm until before the game. Please give generously. More details on the campaign can be found here.

FOODBANK

Wheelie bin collection points will be around Turf Moor, manned by Burnley FC London Supporters Club, the London Clarets - please donate any tinned, long-life or toiletry items for the Burnley Community Kitchen foodbank.

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles will open from 1:45pm.

A late arrival turnstile will be open in each stand until half-time.

CLARETS STORE

If you require any more information, please click here to be directed to our access and stadium guides.