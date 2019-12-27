MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Manchester Utd

Premier League

Burnley v Manchester Utd

Saturday 28th December, 7:45pm KO

Please see below information if you are coming to the game:

TICKETS

Tickets have fully sold out in both the home and away stands for this match.

FANZONE

The fanzone in the North Car Park will open at 4:45pm, with the marquee selling real ale, refreshment and food (outlets). Norwich v Tottenham be on the big screen from 5:30pm.

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles will open from 6:30pm.

A late arrival turnstile will be open in each stand until half-time.

CASH POINT

There are no cash points available in the ground. However, if you do need money, there is a cash point located at Lyndhurst Road situated a couple of blocks away from the club and one situated opposite the Turf pub on Yorkshire Street. Card payments are accepted at the club shop, tickets office and all concourse kiosks around the stadium.

FOOD AND DRINK

Turf Moor has refreshmens available, including:

Hollands pies £3.50

Hotdogs £3.50

Pint of beer £4

Hot and soft drinks £2

Meal deals are also available.

CLARETS STORE

Keep an eye on our website and social media channels for any deals and matchday special offers.

If you require any more information, please click here to be directed to our access and stadium guides.