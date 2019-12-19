Skip to site footer
MATCH GUIDE: AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

6 Hours ago

Information for all supporters travelling to the Vitality Stadium ahead of Saturday's game (21st December):

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles at Vitality Stadium open 1.5 hours before kick off - please make sure that you arrive at least 45 minutes prior to kick-off to avoid delays.

Visiting supporters are seated in Vitality East Stand, Blocks 21-24, and are accessed via Turnstile F.

CASH MACHINE 

A cash machine is located inside the AFC Bournemouth superstore.

Please note: there is a £1.75 charge per use.

SMOKING

Vitality Stadium is a smoke free venue. Use of cigarettes, vaporizers or e-cigarettes is not permitted inside the stadium. 

LUGGAGE AND BAGS

Please bear in mind that for supporters’ own safety, there will be 100% searches of every single supporter as well as bag searching/tagging. Please don’t take a bag unless you absolutely need to.

FOOD AND DRINK

The food kiosk stocks a full range of hot food and drinks:

Own recipe burger / cheeseburger £4
Homemade pies £4
- steak and ale
- chicken and mushroom
- curried sweet potato, butternut squash and spinach (v)
Hotdog £4

There are also meal deals available. 

ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS

Take a look at the supporters guide or email enquiries@afcb.co.uk if you have any further questions.


Club News

JBG Steps Up Comeback Bid

7 Hours ago

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is set to play for the Under-23s on Saturday as he edges nearer a Premier League return.

Read full article

Club News

Mee Looking To Ride The Wave

10 Hours ago

Skipper Ben Mee is looking for another seaside special as the Clarets bid to make it a hat-trick of wins at Bournemouth.

Read full article

Club News

Watch The Manager's Press Conference - Live

11 Hours ago

Watch today's press conference ahead of the AFC Bournemouth game, LIVE on Clarets Player.

Read full article

Club News

Club Statement: Senior Appointments at Turf Moor

18 December 2019

Burnley Football Club is delighted to confirm two new senior managerial appointments.

Read full article

