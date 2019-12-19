MATCH GUIDE: AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Information for all supporters travelling to the Vitality Stadium ahead of Saturday's game (21st December):
TURNSTILES
Turnstiles at Vitality Stadium open 1.5 hours before kick off - please make sure that you arrive at least 45 minutes prior to kick-off to avoid delays.
Visiting supporters are seated in Vitality East Stand, Blocks 21-24, and are accessed via Turnstile F.
CASH MACHINE
A cash machine is located inside the AFC Bournemouth superstore.
Please note: there is a £1.75 charge per use.
SMOKING
Vitality Stadium is a smoke free venue. Use of cigarettes, vaporizers or e-cigarettes is not permitted inside the stadium.
LUGGAGE AND BAGS
Please bear in mind that for supporters’ own safety, there will be 100% searches of every single supporter as well as bag searching/tagging. Please don’t take a bag unless you absolutely need to.
FOOD AND DRINK
The food kiosk stocks a full range of hot food and drinks:
Own recipe burger / cheeseburger £4
Homemade pies £4
- steak and ale
- chicken and mushroom
- curried sweet potato, butternut squash and spinach (v)
Hotdog £4
There are also meal deals available.
ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS
Take a look at the supporters guide or email enquiries@afcb.co.uk if you have any further questions.