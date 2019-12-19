MATCH GUIDE: AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Information for all supporters travelling to the Vitality Stadium ahead of Saturday's game (21st December):

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles at Vitality Stadium open 1.5 hours before kick off - please make sure that you arrive at least 45 minutes prior to kick-off to avoid delays.

Visiting supporters are seated in Vitality East Stand, Blocks 21-24, and are accessed via Turnstile F.

CASH MACHINE

A cash machine is located inside the AFC Bournemouth superstore.

Please note: there is a £1.75 charge per use.

SMOKING

Vitality Stadium is a smoke free venue. Use of cigarettes, vaporizers or e-cigarettes is not permitted inside the stadium.

LUGGAGE AND BAGS

Please bear in mind that for supporters’ own safety, there will be 100% searches of every single supporter as well as bag searching/tagging. Please don’t take a bag unless you absolutely need to.

FOOD AND DRINK

The food kiosk stocks a full range of hot food and drinks:

Own recipe burger / cheeseburger £4

Homemade pies £4

- steak and ale

- chicken and mushroom

- curried sweet potato, butternut squash and spinach (v)

Hotdog £4

There are also meal deals available.

ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS

Take a look at the supporters guide or email enquiries@afcb.co.uk if you have any further questions.