JBG Steps Up Comeback Bid

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is set to play for the Under-23s on Saturday as he edges nearer a Premier League return.

The Clarets’ winger hasn’t featured since October following a hamstring injury sustained on international duty.

But after playing for an hour in a training-ground game on Tuesday afternoon, the Iceland international is being lined up to feature as an over-age player against Professional Development League title rivals Birmingham City at the Blues' training ground.

“Fortunately, we’ve got an Under-23 game on Saturday,” said manager Sean Dyche.

“He’ll get more minutes in that and hopefully 90 if that goes well, so he can at least get around the group.

“It’s a real shame because he came back fit in pre-season and started the season so well. He then got a pretty awkward one for a hamstring.

“But he seems in good spirits and he’s training well.

“He’s had 10 days back with us now. He’s looking decent so hopefully it’s not too long until he’s fully fit.”

Gudmundsson therefore misses Saturday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth as he steps up his match fitness and Dyche has a couple of other injury doubts for the clash with the Cherries.

Ben Gibson is unlikely to travel as he recovers from the groin strain that forced him to pull out of the warm-up ahead of last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

Ashley Westwood (groin) and last weekend’s goalscorer Chris Wood (Achilles tendon) missed training on Thursday and will be assessed.

But Charlie Taylor is back in training and along with Kevin Long has a week’s work with the squad under his belt as the Clarets prepare for the first of five games in two weeks.

“It’s important with this lot of games coming up that we do get as many people as fit as we can,” added Dyche.

“We are getting back there and hopefully everyone will stay fit.”