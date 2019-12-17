iPRO Join As Official Hydration Partner

Burnley Football Club is proud to announce iPRO as Official Hydration Partner

Fast becoming the leading supplier of healthy hydration drinks to the world of sport, health and wellbeing, iPRO join Burnley Football Club as official hydration partner, supplying the first team with hydration drinks as they compete in the Premier League.

iPRO products; fructose free with no artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners, provide everyone from grass roots clubs to world class athletes with healthy hydration for multiple sports across the globe and Burnley Football Club is delighted to be part of this hydration revolution.

“We are delighted to begin this relationship with iPRO,” Mark Howard, Burnley FC’s Head of Sports Science

“Keeping the body in a hydrated state is really important for performance and recovery. We know that dehydration has a negative effect on physical performance and can also influence injury occurence. With this in mind, we spend time assessing player hydration on a daily basis to ensure we are covering this important area. Our partnership with iPRO helps us to add another layer of detail, with a range of quality products that will help the players maintain an optimal hydration status and contribute to achieving our main department objectives of remaining injury free and maximising performance.

“Ensuring they can compete to a high level in training and in matches, but just as importantly recover effectively after intensive sessions so they are ready to ‘go again’ is absolutely essential, and partnering with iPRO as our official hydration partner will give us the opportunity to add the necessary quality and detail in this very important area”.

iPRO Commercial Director, Sophie Christy, adds “Our new partnership with Burnley FC further extends our commitment into football from top flight Premier League competition to grassroots mass participation across Burnley and surrounding areas.

The iPRO Hydrate range of healthy hydration drinks will be available for fans to purchase at Turf Moor on a matchday which will be fully supported by a collaborative recycling campaign.

As we move into a healthier and more responsible era, we continue to make positive changes to our products in terms of health, nutritional value and sustainability. This partnership with Burnley FC will provide a platform to make wider positive changes in the local community - encouraging healthier choices and responsible recycling habits.”

In addition, iPRO are teaming up with Burnley FC in the Community to open a brand new gymnasium at The Leisure Box – the charity’s award-winning community leisure facility in Brierfield.

The iPRO Gym will open on 3rd January 2020 on the lower ground floor of The Leisure Box. Membership is £9.99 per month with no membership contract. Customers who sign up between now and Thursday 2nd January will receive a free iPRO Gym welcome pack worth over £10. To find out more and to become a member, visit www.theleisurebox.org.

This strategic partnership heralds the start of a new relationship between iPRO and Burnley FC that is targeted to grow in the next few years, to include research and development collaborations for new health and fitness initiatives.

Supporters can also ensure they are fully hydrated at matches too, as iPRO products are now being stocked at various refreshment outlets on the concourses.

