Club News

iPRO GYM Only 9.99 Per Month

2 Hours ago

iPRO GYM

Join the new iPro Gym at The Leisure Box!

The brand new iPro Gym opens at The Leisure Box opens on Friday 3rd January 2020.

The gym is located on the lower ground floor of The Leisure Box community facility, and boasts facilities such as:

  • an extensive cardio section including 4 treadmills, 4 cross trainers and bikes as well as various other machines
  • a comprehensive strength and conditioning area inclusive of squat rigs, free weights and multiple strength machines
  • a functional training area.

Membership is just £9.99 with no contract.

Opening hours:

  • weekdays: 7am – 10pm
  • weekends and bank holidays: 8am – 8pm. 

If you would like to view the gym before you join, head to The Leisure Box any time between 10am – 8pm on weekdays and from 10am on weekends.

Anyone who signs up to a membership here before Thursday 2nd January will receive a free iPRO GYM welcome pack worth over £10!

The iPro Gym is based at The Leisure Box, Northlight, Glen Way, Brierfield, BB9 5NH.

For more information or to become a member, visit The Leisure Box's website (terms and conditions apply).


