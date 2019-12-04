In Memoriam 2019

Burnley Football Club plans to hold the eighth annual 'In Memoriam' at the home Premier League fixture against Leicester City in mid-January.



At the commencement of each new year, we hold a one-minute silence at Turf Moor as we reflect on the loss of all members of the Clarets family who passed away in the previous calendar year.

This continues to be a source of solace to many, following the initial proposal by the Supporters’ Liaison Group (SLG).



And once again the SLG, comprising of senior club staff, supporters’ club members and representatives from the Clarets Trust, invite supporters to submit the names of anyone who has passed away in 2019 and who you would like to be remembered in this moment of reflection.



All names we receive will be added to the former players and staff who have passed away and displayed on the big screen during a one-minute silence ahead of the home game against Leicester City on Sunday, January 19, 2020.



All names will also appear on the website and in the edition of the matchday magazine, ‘Turf’ that accompanies the fixture.



Please e-mail the name, age and hometown of the person you would like to be included to inmemoriam@burnleyfc.com



The deadline for names to be received is Friday, January 3, 2020.



On behalf of all senior staff, management and the supporters of Burnley Football Club, we would like to pass on our sincere condolences for your loss.