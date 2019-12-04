Skip to site footer
Club News

In Memoriam 2019

7 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club plans to hold the eighth annual 'In Memoriam' at the home Premier League fixture against Leicester City in mid-January. 

At the commencement of each new year, we hold a one-minute silence at Turf Moor as we reflect on the loss of all members of the Clarets family who passed away in the previous calendar year. 

This continues to be a source of solace to many, following the initial proposal by the Supporters’ Liaison Group (SLG). 

And once again the SLG, comprising of senior club staff, supporters’ club members and representatives from the Clarets Trust, invite supporters to submit the names of anyone who has passed away in 2019 and who you would like to be remembered in this moment of reflection. 

All names we receive will be added to the former players and staff who have passed away and displayed on the big screen during a one-minute silence ahead of the home game against Leicester City on Sunday, January 19, 2020. 

All names will also appear on the website and in the edition of the matchday magazine, ‘Turf’ that accompanies the fixture. 

Please e-mail the name, age and hometown of the person you would like to be included to inmemoriam@burnleyfc.com

The deadline for names to be received is Friday, January 3, 2020.

On behalf of all senior staff, management and the supporters of Burnley Football Club, we would like to pass on our sincere condolences for your loss.


Ticket News

TICKETS: Bournemouth v Burnley

11 Hours ago

Tickets for the away game at the Vitality Stadium will go on sale on Saturday 7th December on a priority selling period.

Club News

Mee: We'll Bounce Back

11 Hours ago

Ben Mee is backing Burnley to rise to another heavyweight challenge when they make a first trip to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Club News

Latics Or Shrimps For Clarets In County Cup Semi

12 Hours ago

The Clarets will play either Morecambe or Wigan Athletic in the semi-finals of the Lancashire FA Interfit Senior Cup.

Club News

Dyche: City Too Slick

23 Hours ago

Sean Dyche was philosophical after Manchester City turned in a sparkling performance to run out convincing winners at Turf Moor.

