Glennon: It Was A Quality Win

U23s captain Anthony Glennon had nothing but praise for his side, after the Clarets cruised to a 5-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Monday afternoon.

Goals from Oliver Younger, Josh Benson, Ne-Jai Tucker, Rob harker and Glennon secured Burnley all three points, on a crisp afternoon in at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium.

Glennon curled in the fifth goal of the match from a free-kick, to round off an impressive afternoon for Andy Farrell's side and the left-back confessed his delight after the game, as the Clarets climbed to the top of the table.

“We are over the moon with it, it was a quality win, it’s always nice to get a few goals and a clean sheet for the defenders as well just tops it off.

“Bolton were a young side, but you can’t just take advantage of that, you can only take on what’s in front of you.

“I thought Bolton gave it a go, but we stuck to our plan and it paid off, with five well worked goals.

“I think our lads did the job professionally, and it’s always nice to go top of the table as well, and the unbeaten run goes on in the league.

“But fair play to the lads today, we did what we had to do and got the job done.

“It’s always nice to get on the score-sheet as well, first one this season for me, so that’s always nice", said the Bootle-born defender.

Glennon was named on the bench last weekend at Tottenham Hotspur, it was just the second time the former Liverpool man had been named among the squad, with the first being in April against Man City at Turf Moor.

Despite not featuring, the 20-year old admitted is was an amazing opportunity that he was more than grateful for.

He said:“It was an unbelievable experience, I am very grateful to have got the chance, even to just be round the first team.

“But to make the bench is an amazing moment for myself, especially at a stadium like that against Tottenham.

“I just hope I can push on and hopefully get another opportunity, it shows you get your rewards if you work hard, so it was nice for me and Mace (Goodridge) to get that opportunity".