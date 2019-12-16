FA Youth Cup Preview

Tony Philliskirk believes his U18 side are in for a tough test on Tuesday evening, as they take on Curzon Ashton at the Tameside Stadium, in the FA Youth Cup third round.

Curzon have beaten Academy Category 3 sides Blackpool and Oldham Athletic on their route to the third round and former Oldham coach, Philliskirk, admits they are going to be a difficult opposition and has plenty of praise for the Conference North Academy side.

The youth team boss said: “It’s going to be a very tough game, I went to the last round when they knocked Oldham out, after beating Blackpool in the first round, so you have to give them the upmost respect.

“They have some great players, they are a very tight knit group, as a lot of them have known each other years.

“They’re good going forward, they break in numbers, they defend well when needed to, so we are going have to be patient, going to have to be dynamic and relentless and work hard.

“So, we are expecting a very tough match, our preparation has got to be absolutely spot on leading up to the game.

“Also, our mentality on the day has to be right and if we do that and approach the game in the right way, which I’m sure the lads will, then we just have to go out and do what we do and the game will take care of itself.

“I think the first goal in games like this are really important, but we have been working hard and preparing for it over the last few days, in areas I think we can exploit them and hopefully we can get a positive result.

“The weather could be a factor to take into consideration as well and adapt to new surroundings, with the bad weather over the past few weeks, the pitch is probably going to be a little different to what they might have played on.

“But the lads have been smashing this year, they are a great bunch to work with, I just always say to them give everything you’ve got, and the message will be the exact same tomorrow.”

The match kicks off at 7:45 at Curzon Ashton’s Tameside Stadium, home for the Clarets’ U23 league games.

Live updates will be available throughout the match on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial), followed by report and reaction.

Admission prices:

Adults £5

Concessions £2