FA CUP | Tickets Now On Sale

3 Hours ago

Tickets for the Clarets’ Emirates FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough United at Turf Moor are now on sale.

Please note: as this is a cup game this is not included as part of a season ticket; all seats must be purchased for this game.

2019-2020 season ticket holders will have until 9am on Monday 16th December to buy their seat for the game. After this time, all seats in the stadium will go on general sale.

Any seats not reserved for season ticket holders are available to purchase now.

Prices for the game on Saturday 4th January (12:31pm KO):

Season ticket holders of both clubs (not available on matchday)

  • Adults: £10
  • Concessions (over-65 and under-18): £5

Non-season tickets holders and matchday prices

  • Adults: £15
  • Concessions (over-65 and under-18): £7.50

Tickets are available online, over the phone at 0844 807 1882 (option 1), or at the Turf Moor ticket office (see opening times here).

Match hospitality

We have a specially priced hospitality package on offer for just £49 per person - more details can be found here.

FAQ's

Will I still be able to purchase my season ticket seat for the game after the priority period deadline has passed?


Yes, but only if it hasn't already been purchased in the general sales period by another supporter. The only way to secure your seat for the game is to purchase it before the priority period deadline closes.


