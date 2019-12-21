Dyche's Christmas Epiphany

Sean Dyche admitted he had a Christmas epiphany when he sent Jay Rodriguez on to score the dramatic late winner at Bournemouth

Super-sub Rodriguez headed home Ashley Westwood’s cross with less than a minute remaining to seal back-to-back wins and fire Burnley into the top 10.

And the Burnley-born striker still had the words of his manager ringing in his ears after Dyche told him: “enjoy your goal!”

Dyche, who was celebrating his 50th Premier League win, admitted: “It was a weird game.

“The weather was awful and it was an ugly game, partly because of the weather.

“I thought they handled that better than us, especially in the second half, when we never really got to grips with it.

“But we stuck at it and that resilience is definitely something we have, as a squad.

“There is so much belief in doing all the hard yards and the details that count.

"When you look, that’s our second game on the bounce where the opponent hasn’t had a shot on target, and that’s so pleasing from a defensive point of view.

“We know that to build on what we are trying to achieve here, we need to be way better with the ball, but we found the golden moment.

“It was a great cross, but what a great header as well, and do you know what, it sounds mad, but sometimes you have those moments in your managerial career - and I just said to Jay, as he was coming on: “enjoy your goal”.

“Sometimes you just get that feeling and I’m not trying to be clever, because it was such an ugly game and it could easily go against you, but it was one of those days.”

The second away win and seventh clean sheet of the season – a total only equaled by Leicester City - ensured Burnley will be in the top half of the Premier League at Christmas.

And a delighted Dyche added: “The one thing I’ve learned about the Premier League, for teams like us and Bournemouth, is sometimes you just have to find a way.

“You have to grind, work hard and do all the ugly stuff. When it’s your day and you are playing well, that normally take scare of itself.

“We had back-to-back 3-0 wins not too long ago and we deserved them.

“Today, like the one against Newcastle, we’ve had to do all the other stuff - and the lads deserve great credit for that, because they don’t ever get ground down.

“They know that when they play well we are effective, but when we don’t we have to deliver tougher performances and that is a great quality.

“That is life at Burnley. We have a couple of wins, then we have three games in which we were well beaten, and now we come back with two good victories.

“That’s us in the Premier League: it’s up and down, rough and tumble and it just is what it is.”