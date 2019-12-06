Dyche Targets Points Push

Sean Dyche is eyeing the chance to top up the Clarets’ points tally as they head towards the turn of the year.

Dyche’s side already has twice the number of points they had going into the corresponding weekend of the 2018/19 season.

And with six games to play up to and including the visit of Aston Villa on New Year’s Day, Dyche is looking to get things moving again after back-to-back home defeats inside the past week.

“We have responded to what happened early last season, there’s no two ways about it, with performances levels and points,” said the Burnley boss, whose next test comes when he takes his side to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

“There are some challenging spells in a season, we know that, and this is one of them.

“Against Palace (last Saturday) we thought we didn’t do that much wrong in the game, that was shown by the chances we created, but made two mistakes.

“Man City were too strong. Tottenham are strong at the moment and we’ll see how that goes with a new manager etc.

“But there are very good opportunities coming for us, and we look forward to what I think is a good opportunity to recover good form.

“There are good games coming and games that we certainly think we can definitely compete in.

“We’ve shown that before and we want to take points. But that comes off the back of performances and performances are still the lead for me.

“The measure of the season so far has been mostly positive. There have been some dips in there and things we can learn from and improve, and that’s what we look to do.”

The mid-week loss to Manchester City extended the Clarets’ pointless run against the traditional ‘top-six’ clubs so far this season.

Spurs fall into that category, despite their current position of eighth under recently appointed manager Jose Mourinho.

The 12th-placed Clarets will be looking to hand the multiple former title-winning boss a first home defeat since replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month.

And Burnley then face Newcastle United (H), Bournemouth (A), Everton (A) and Manchester United at home on Boxing Day before kicking off 2020 against Villa at Turf Moor.

Dyche added: “I think statistically, it’s fair to say, it’s hard against the top six. We know that and we have found it hard against the top six – statistically.

“We have a tough record against the ones we think of as the top six. But against that so have a lot of others.

“Their toughest spells will be against the ‘top six’. That’s the way it goes.

“Correcting that is a challenge and that’s what we look to do because we want to take points in as many places as we can. It sounds easy, when you’re just chatting about it.

“On the other hand, you can’t guarantee anything on the outside of that.

“You have to work hard for everything you get and deliver performances.”