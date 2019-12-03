Dyche: City Too Slick

Sean Dyche was philosophical after Manchester City turned in a sparkling performance to run out convincing winners at Turf Moor.

Robbie Brady’s late consolation was the only cheer for the Clarets as a Gabriel Jesus brace and further strikes from Rodri and Riyad Mahrez eased City to victory.

And Dyche was left to reflect on an evening where the visitors’ class was on show.

He said: “We expect a lot from our group and we don’t take these results lightly.

“We don’t come out of this thinking ‘oh well, it doesn’t matter’.

“It does matter and performances matter and we didn’t perform in the second half at all, but at the end of the day these days can happen.

“Unfortunately, that was probably as good as I’ve seen City this season; certainly in the second half.

“In the first half we tried to keep it tight by changing the formation, partly by design because we have a few injuries we need to take care of.

“That does affect you because they are players who have been playing regularly, but on the other hand I feel we have a competitive group and in the second half they were miles better than us.”

City led at the break thanks to a sublime curling effort from Jesus, who doubled the advantage with another clinical finish five minutes into the second half.

Rodri hammered home the third with an unstoppable rising drive midway through the half and sub Mahrez found the bottom corner late on, before Brady responded with his first goal in two years.

“They started the second half fantastically and we couldn’t get a kick before they scored their second,” added Dyche.

“Once they got to that stage it was difficult, but they kept the ball and were clean with their passing and movement and saw the pictures clearly - and we didn’t defensively.

“You have to defend well against these sides, and in addition to playing well, they need to have an off day.

“The opposite happened, but we do know that when a group of£50m players turn up, there is a gap and it showed tonight.

“That happens unfortunately, particularly in this division and certainly when the big teams turn up.

“We were limited with injuries for the first time this season. Westy didn’t make it with his groin and Barnesy did well because he struggled on Saturday with his groins.

“He’s been carrying it for a few weeks, so we’ve had to protect him. It’s one of those things and we’re a little bit stretched, but sometimes you have to hold your hands up.”

Danny Drinkwater started a Premier League game for Burnley for the first time, following his loan move from Chelsea.

Dyche explained: “It’s a challenge with Danny because we have to get him fit and the only way you can do that is by giving him games.

“You could see tonight he’s not quite truly, deeply, Premier League match fit.

“We are well aware it’s a tough ask, of course, but he’s attempted to do the right things by working hard and shuffling across and working without the ball, which we have to do.”